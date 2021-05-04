By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Caledonia/Spring Grove thinclads traveled to Rushford on April 30th for a chance to run, jump and throw. There were three teams on hand for the festivities, including the host Trojans of RPH, and Lanesboro/Fillmore Central/Mabel-Canton.
In the girls 100 meter dash, Warrior Eliza Welscher took fourth place, while teammates Logan Koepke and Kloe Jore finished sixth and seventh, respectively. Koepke also took sixth in the 200 meter dash, with Welscher finishing 8th.
Several other girls events had no times, heights or distances recorded for the lady Warriors. Head coach Reese Wait reported that the number of scratched events was due to injuries. None of those were deemed major, he said, but some athletes were pulled from events as a precaution “to prevent further injury.”
The C/SG boys swept second through sixth places in the 100 meter dash finals. Reid Bjerke took second, followed by teammates Hunter Holland, Logan Banse, Eric Mauss, and Chris Pieper. The team of Bjerke, Holland, Mauss and Pieper won the 4x100 meter relay by a half-second.
In the 200 meter dash, Warrior Mitch Reynolds took second, while Bronson Knutson finished fourth. In the 4x200 meter relay, Bjerke, Holland, Mauss and Payton Lechner took second place, followed by Caledonia’s “B” squad in that event – which included Lyle Myhre, Eric Myrhe, Jason Schock, and Lewis Doyle.
Warrior Fischer Wait won the 400 meter dash, with teammate Caleb Conniff also scoring team points by snagging fourth.
Chris Pieper continued to dominate the high jump event, winning with a leap of 6-02. He also took second in long jump, where Mitch Reynolds took fifth place. And Reynolds scored team points by taking second place in triple jump.
In the throwing events, Logan Banse took second place in both shot put and discus, tossing the steel ball 41-09 and sailing the discus 128-11 from it’s point of origin.
The Caledonia/Spring Grove boys finished second, behind LFC. The CSG girls took third, behind LFC and Rushford-Peterson.
