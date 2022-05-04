By Craig Moorhead
C
aledonia/Spring Grove track and field teams continued to travel far and wide last week, competing at Rushford-Peterson on Tuesday. April 26, and in the Verne Herman Invitational at Plainview-Elgin-Millville three days later. Here are some of the top finishes for C/SG.
There were seven programs represented at R-P. Lady Warriors Ayshia Gay and Kloe Jore tied of 10th place in the 100 meter dash. And the 4x100 meter relay team of Kloe Jore, Charlese Walk, Loisah Gay and Ayshia Gay took third place. The same four sprinters combined for a third place finish in the 4x200 meter relay as well. Walk also took ninth place in long jump.
The C/SG boys were also ready to run at R-P. Sprinter Josh Beardmore won the 100 meter dash. Teammates Reid Bjerke tied for fourth, and Hunter Holland tied for seventh at that distance. Fischer Wait took second in the 200 meter dash. Teammates Reid Bjerke, Hunter Holland, and Landon Fraunkron also recorded top top-10 finishes at that distance, with Bjerke getting sixth, Holland seventh, and Fraunkron 10th. Lyle Myhre took seventh in the 400 meter dash, with teammate Alec Wienbender taking 10th.
Caledonia placed second in the 4x100 relay. That team included Eric Mauss, Fischer Wait, Hunter Holland and Josh Beardmore. And the Warriors won the 4x200 meter relay, sending up Fischer Wait, Josh Beardmore, Eric Mauss, and Reid Bjerke. The C/SG “B” squad of Eli Staggemeyer, Tristan Meyer, Mason Foellmi and Bronson Knutson took third in the 4x200. The team of Lyle Myhre, Alec Wienbender, Chris Pieper and Jason Schock took fourth in the 4x400 meter relay.
Pieper also won the high jump event, and took sixth place in discus throw. Teammate Eli Staggemeyer took eighth in long jump. Shot put throw found three Warriors in the top 10. They included Garret Ness (6th), Jonah Dvorak (9th), and Grant Ness (10th).
Friday’s meet drew competitors from 10 programs. Loisah Gay took 11th in the 100 meter dash. The 4x100 meter relay team of Kloe Jore, Charlese Walk, Loisah Gay and Ayshia Gay took seventh.
The meet included a 4x200 coed relay. C/SG entered Kloe Jore, Ayshia Gay, Reid Bjerke, and Eric Mauss, and took 6th place.
Reid Bjerke took 12th in the 100 meter dash, followed by Hunter Holland (13th). The 4x100 meter relay team of Reid Bjerke, Eric Mauss, Fischer Wait and Josh Beardmore took third. In the 200 meter dash, Hunter Holland took 6th, Landon Fraunkron seventh and Eli Staggemeyer ninth. The 4x400 meter dash relay team of Fischer Wait, Lyle Myhre, Josh Beardmore and Chris Pieper took seventh place.
Chris Pieper won the high jump event once again. Teammate Ethan Stendel took eighth in long jump. Jonah Dvorak took sixth in shot put.
