aledonia/Spring Grove thinclads competed at the La Crescent quad meet held on May 6th. The event included the hosts from La Crescent-Hokah, Winona Cotter, and La Crosse Logan.
Some top performances for the Lady Warriors included a win for the 4x200 meter relay team of Kloe Jore, Charlese Walk, Loisah Gay and Ayshia Gay. The same four athletes also combined to take second place in the 4x100 meter relay.
In the individual 100 meter dash, Loisah Gay took fifth place, while Kloe Jore tied for ninth. In the 200 meter dash, Ayshia Gay took second, Charlese Walk fourth, and Mariah Von Arx seventh..
The girls long jump featured a second place finish for Ayshia Gay, third for Loisah Gay, and fourth for Charlese Walk.
Ellyce Walsh took seventh place in shot put, and Aften Myhre competed in both the 100 meter and 300 meter hurdles, the first time a C/SG athlete has appeared on the hurdles rolls this season.
For the Warrior boys, Eric Mauss took third place in the 100 meter dash. Other top 10 finishes in that event included teammates Reid Bjerke, Owen Staggemeyer, and Jason Schock, who took fourth, fifth, and sixth places respectively, and Eli Staggemeyer, who took ninth in a field of 38 entrants (running in five sections).
Fischer Wait took second place in the 200 meter dash, immediately followed by Mauss. Fifth place went to Reid Bjerke, sixth to Eli Staggemeyer, seventh to Landon Fraunkron, and eighth to Gabe Curley. Wait also took second in the 400 meter dash.
The 4x200 meter relay team of Lyle Myhre, Tristan Meyer, Jason Schock and Ethan Stendel won their event. The 4x100 meter relay team of Owen Klug, Mason Foellmi, Landon Fraunkron and Jake Gengler took second place in their race, followed by another Caledonia team consisting of Lyle Myhre, Tristan Meyer, Jason Schock, and Ethan Stendel.
Chris Pieper won the high jump event once again, clearing 6-02. Ethan Stendel competed in high jump, too, taking fifth place. Stendel also took second in long jump, followed by teammate Eli Staggemeyer (third). Sixth place went to Warrior Gabe Curley.
Garret Ness won the shot put event, throwing the iron ball 38-01.5. Teammate Alec Wienbender tied for seventh, and Jake Gengler finished ninth. Chris Pieper took second place in discus throw. Teammate Bronson Knutson took fourth in that event, and Garret Ness finished ninth.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.