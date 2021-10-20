By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
The Caledonia volleyball team kept on the move last week, defeating a pair of Three Rivers Conference opponents, then taking a trip to Lakeville North High School for the Todd L. Bachman Invitational.
The Warriors hosted Chatfield on Tuesday, October 12. That match went to Caledonia 3-1 (25-21, 23-25, 27-25, 25-17). Logan Koepke scored 15 kills, and got 22 digs. Sadie Treptow put away 4 kills, and got 7 blocks. Jovial King provided 21 assists, while teammate Brianna Stemper provided a dozen digs and two aces. Grace Myhre scored 8 kills, and got 5 blocks. Paige Klug had 10 digs, 3 blocks. Alexis Schroeder got 12 digs. Emma Rommes provided 11 assists.
The Gophers were led by Peyton Berg, with 13 kills and 27 digs. Teammate Jaelyn LaPlante scored on a dozen kill shots.
Two days later, Caledonia traveled to Fillmore Central for a match with the always-tough Falcons. That match also went to Caledonia by a 3-1 margin (25-16, 15-25, 25-22, 25-18). Koepke led the Warriors in hitting once again, scoring 15 kills. King had 13 kills and served up a pair of aces. Treptow was effective at the net, getting 6 blocks. Myhre had 5 blocks and 5 kills. Klug got 5 kills and 4 blocks. Stemper served two aces, while Rommes provided 15 assists.
The Falcons depended on Alyssa Britton for 11 kills and 2 aces. Teammate Lauren Mensink scored 9 kills, got 17 digs, and provided 18 assists.
“We had two very tough opponents in conference play this week, Chatfield and Fillmore Central,” coach Scott Koepke reported. “Both teams are extremely talented and very well coached! We are very proud of our girls for competing so hard in both of those four set matches. Both matches were very close and we are proud of our girls for hanging in there and finishing both matches so strong.”
The Bachman Invitational brought together 16 varsity teams, many of which were ranked in the top 10 of their respective classes, and a number of which hailed from large (AAAA) schools. In fact, seven of the top 8 places went to those AAAA competitors.
Caledonia lost their initial match on Friday, October 15 to Jackson County Central (25-21, 25-17), a team which arrived with a No. 2 ranking in the October 10 Minnesota Class AA coaches’ poll. Next up was Eden Prairie, which defeated Caledonia 25-18, 25-16. That AAAA school would go on to take third place in the varsity tournament.
On Saturday, October 16, Caledonia played AAAA Prior Lake, losing a close contest 16-25, 25-16, 15-12. The Lakers went on to take 7th place. Another close loss came to Stewartville, 22-25, 25-16, 15-11. The AAA Tigers were ranked No 2 in their class. The Warriors then defeated AAA Hill-Murray 26-24, 25-16.
“We may have played our best volleyball of the year against Eden Prairie, and Prior Lake has an outside hitter that is going to the University of Minnesota who is very talented,” Koepke said. “It’s a great learning experience for our girls and we grew a lot over the weekend. “
As this issue went to press, Caledonia was scheduled to travel to Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Tuesday, October 19. The Warriors were also expected to host Dover-Eyota two days later.
