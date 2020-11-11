By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
The Caledonia volleyball team hit the road last week, visiting Chatfield and Winona Cotter.
Varsity action began on Thursday, November 5th, at the home of the Gophers. In an extremely close match, the hosting team won three sets to two, 5-25, 20-25, 25-22, 26-24, 15-8.
“The girls played some of their best volleyball Thursday night against Chatfield,” Caledonia head coach Scott Koepke reported. “The first two sets we had seven service aces and three errors and hit .116 as a team. We passed the ball very well and played with a ton of energy.
“Chatfield started to gain some momentum at the end of set three and we had some chances at the end of both sets three and four and just came up short. We showed a lot of growth after a great week of practice. We were proud of the girls for their effort. Our JV team also played a very nice match against a tough Chatfield team. They came back to close the match in our favor (2-1) with some strong serve and pass play.”
Dana Augedahl tallied 6 kills, 22 digs, and an ace serve. Emma Rommes served up 5 aces, got 6 digs, and 6 assists. Claire Buttell set the ball 63 times and served a pair of aces. Paige Klug, Alysha Heaney and Sadie Treptow totaled four kills apiece.
The following day, Caledonia played at Winona Cotter, coming up short 3-0 in the only set shutout of the season, 25-12, 25-15, 25-9.
“We knew this was going to be a tough match,” Koepke said. “Cotter has a very big physical team and they are playing well. We had some stretches in the match where we competed, but struggled to find a lot of energy. The girls kept working till the end, running down balls and trying to get something going. We have to tip our cap to the other team; they played well.”
Official stats from Friday’s match were not available as this issue went to press.
A match which had been set for Monday, November 9 versus Wabasha-Kellogg has been canceled, but at the time of this report, three matches remained on the schedule for this week. Caledonia was set to host Fillmore Central on November 10 (after this issue went to press). Then on Thursday, November 12, the Warriors were scheduled to host Plainview-Elgin-Millville. Finally, on Saturday, November 14, Caledonia was scheduled to host Byron. All varsity contests were expected to begin at approximately 7:15 p.m.
