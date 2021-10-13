Brianna Stemper
Brianna Stemper served 5 aces versus Rushford-Peterson 

 Craig Moorhead/The Caledonia Argus

By Craig Moorhead

The Caledonia Argus

The Caledonia volleyball team faced off against just one opponent last week, but they were a solid, well-coached  opponent. On Tuesday, October 5th the Warriors hosted Rushford-Peterson, defeating the Trojans 3-1 (25-15, 21-25, 25-15, 25-21). 

“The Rushford Peterson match was very competitive and we give Nikki (Schultz) and her girls a lot of credit,” Caledonia coach Scott Koepke said after the contest. “They played some real good volleyball! 

“The first set we got out to a big lead and then they really came back and put a great set of volleyball together in set two. We were proud of our girls, how they kept in it and kept trying to work on some of the things that we have been working on improving. Homecoming week is a very fun time with lots of activities going on, and our girls did a nice job of keeping focus, playing hard and getting the job done.”

Logan Koepke scored 15 kills and got 19 digs for Caledonia. Sadie Treptow added 7 kills, and Alysha Heaney hit for 4 points. Jovial King provided 15 assists and a pair of aces. Emma Rommes set 15 assists. Brianna Stemper got 10 digs, and served up 5 aces.

The Trojans were led by Kaylee Ruberg (13 kills, 17 digs, 2 aces).

Tuesday’s win improved Caledonia’s record to 15-4 overall, 6-0 in Three Rivers Conference matches. The Warriors were ranked No. 7 on the October 10th Minnesota AA volleyball poll.

