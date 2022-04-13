Caledonia Golf-Libby Jilek
Libby Jilek placed third at Hayfield last weekend, earning a medal.

The Caledonia girls golf team teed up their first meet of 2022 at Hayfield on Saturday, April 11th.

The team took second overall at the meet, as Warrior Libby Jilek placed third overall and recieved a medal. Teammate Lexi Hoscheit also played at the meet.

