By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Caledonia/Spring Grove gymnasts had to compete without one of their most experienced varsity all-around members on December 20. But even without team co-captain Brianna Johnson, the Warriors posted some solid performances. Coach Jackie Johnson said that the squad shuffled some teammates into various varsity events to stand in for their injured comrade. C/SG went on to post 105.725 points at Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa, one of the finest teams in the TRC. The Panthers totaled 134.75 in varsity rounds.
Some top scores for the visitors included a 6.35 on uneven bars by Braelyn Lange. Teammate Breana VanGundy earned 6.25 on the same event, with Cameryn Kruse posting 6.05. On balance beam, Lange garnered 6.7, with Aysha Gay adding 6.375 to team totals, and Sabrina Lisota earning a 5.925. Floor exercise featured a 7.35 performance by Lisota, followed by Lange (6.475), and April Bauer (6.05). Vault saw some great performances by C/SG, with Lange earning 8.025 points, Gay gathering 7.95, and Kruse bringing in 7.65.
The varsity all-around found eighth-grader Lange in third place on the leader board, at 27.55. Lisota totaled 20.7, which was good for sixth, with Gay taking seventh (20.175).
The JV rounds went to the Panthers, 115.750 to 78.65. Warrior Aubri Koch earned 7.50 on vault, with Kandis Privet close behind (7.45). On bars, Lisota earned 3.75, with Gay contributing 3.6. VanGundy got 5.5 for the JV on beam with Camryn Klug turning in a 4.2. On floor, Klug and Koch each earned 5.8 points.
