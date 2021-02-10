By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
The Caledonia/Spring Grove gymnastics team was disappointed last week when their meet with Stewartville (in Caledonia) was rescheduled due to hazardous weather. That meeting is now expected to take place on March 2nd. But the Warriors did get to travel to Pine Island on February 6th.
Highly-regarded Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa (PIZM) has it’s sights set on a potential Class A state title in 2021. Led by five-time all-state gymnast Sawyer Gorman, the Panther varsity scored 142.975 points, while C/H totaled 112.075.
Gorman took first place on uneven bars, vault, balance beam and floor exercise, for an outstanding all-around total of 37.10. Teammates Jaci Newman (36.325) and Alivia Berg (33.550) took second and third, respectively. Warrior Braelyn Lange took fourth, with 29.650 points, earning 8.150 on vault, 6.925 on bars, 6.675 on beam, and 7.90 on floor. Teammate Macy Kraus finished fifth with 27.625. She scored 8.3 on vault, 5.975 on bars, 5.650 on beam, and 7.7 on floor. Sixth place went to Warrior Brianna Johnson, who earned 27.225 points in the all-around, scoring 8.425 on vault, 5.55 on bars, 6.050 on beam, and 7.20 on floor.
“We were really proud of our girls showing a lot of improvement from our last meet!” Warriors head coach Savana Kettner said. “We have been working hard on meeting all of our requirements for each event and the scores reflected that! We had a tough day on beam but still improved our team score overall so that just shows we have room to improve this season!”
This week, the Warriors are scheduled to host a triangular meet at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 11. Byron and La Crescent will be the guests.
