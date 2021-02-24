By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Caledonia/Spring Grove gymnasts traveled to Byron on Thursday, February 18. The hosting Bears turned in a team score of 133.550 during the ensuing meet, while the Warriors totaled 107.150.
Warrior Cameryn Kruse totaled 27.30 in the all-around, scoring 7.8 on vault, 6.45 on uneven bars, 6.50 on beam, and 6.55 on floor exercise. Teammate Brianna Johnson totaled 25.30, scoring 8.15 on vault, 4.325 on bars, 5.775 on beam, and 7.05 on floor.
The top score in the all-around was logged by Byron’s Amber Roble, who totaled 34.675 points.
The varsity vault station also included scores of 7.575 from Sabrina Lisota, and 7.45 from Sophie Burns. On bars, Braelyn Lange scored 6.875, Mary Kraus 5.925, and Kandis Privet 4.525. On beam, Sabrina Lisota scored 6.750 and Campbell Cognac 6.650. On floor, Sabrina Lisota scored 7.225, and Mariah Von Arx 5.90.
“We had some injuries to a couple of key varsity competitors which impacted our score,” Caledonia/Spring Grove head coach Savana Kettner reported. “I am proud of how the rest of the team stepped up and stayed focused.”
Specifically, Braelyn Lange “has been working through an injury; we are hopefully going to have her back competing this next week,” Kettner added. “Macy Kraus was injured during the meet but again we are hopeful she will be back soon.”
In the JV rounds, the Warriors totaled 71.10 points, while Byron scored 124.10.
The Warriors are currently scheduled to host Kasson-Mantorville on Thursday, February 25. That meet starts at 6 p.m. On March 2, Stewartville gymnasts are expected to visit Caledonia.
