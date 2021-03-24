By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Caledonia/Spring Grove athletes competed at the Section 1A Gymnastics Championships on Saturday, March 20, at Kasson-Mantorville.. The Warriors totaled 115.55 team points during the meet, which featured nine teams.
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa won a trip the State Championship with 146.0 points, as did All-Around individual athletes Sawyer Gorman (PIZM), Jaci Newman (PIZM) and Amber Roble (Byron). There were also individual qualifiers on all four events, including several other athletes from Winona/Winona Cotter and PIZM.
Even though the Warriors did not advance to the State Tournament as a team or as individuals, the team from C/SG had plenty to be proud of, as did their coaching staff. “We are very proud of how this team performed!” head coach Savana Kettner said. “We had very minimal falls at this meet and the girls really performed well! Our competitors on beam were very confident and steady up there.
“Freshman Braelyn Lange also qualified for the All-Conference team meaning she was one of the top 15 scoring athletes in our conference all season.” It was the second time Lange made the All-Conference team, the first time being during her 7th grade season (2019).
Lange scored 8.2 on vault, 7.1 on uneven bars, 7.25 on balance beam, and 7.55 on floor exercise, for an all-around total of 30.1 points. Teammate Macy Kraus totaled 29.775, earning 8.325 on vault, 6.8 on bars, 7.375 on beam and 7.275 on floor. Warrior Brianna Johnson totaled 28.425, which included an 8.0 on vault, 5.750 on bars, 7.225 on beam, and 7.45 on floor. Sabrina Lisota earned varsity points on three events, including an 7.825 on vault, 7.55 on beam, and 7.175 on floor. Teammate Kandis Privet also scored varsity team points on bars, scoring 4.7 on that event.
“Overall we are very happy with how the season progressed and we are already looking forward to next year!” Kettner added.
