Cal Gymnastics Paizley Lange
Paizley Lange performs a dismount on uneven bars at last week’s home meet.

 Craig Moorhead/The Caledonia Argus

By Craig Moorhead

The Caledonia Argus

After traveling to Byron and West Salem, Caledonia/Spring Grove gymnasts hosted their first home meet of the 2021-22 season on Thursday, December 16.

West Salem edged the Warriors 129.33 to 119.8 in team totals, but C/H gymnasts turned in some great performances, nearly hitting 120 for the second time this season. 

“I am happy with our meet tonight,” head coach Savana Kettner said following the competition.”We still have a lot of details to clean up, however the components are really starting to come together. Our line ups are very competitive this year and that is exciting to see as a coach.”

In the varsity all-around, Warrior Paizley Lange scored 30.650 points (7.5 on uneven bars, 7.7 on balance beam, 7.2 on floor exercise, and 8.25 on vault). Teammate Avery Augedahl came very close to breaking 30, scoring 29.950. She totaled 6.9 on bars, 6.85 on beam, 8.15 on floor and 8.05 on vault. Team captain Brianna Johnson earned 5.58 on bars, 5.95 on beam, 7.7 on floor, and 8.4 on vault, for a total of 27.625. The all-around leader was Sara Gyllander of West Salem, with 32.625 total points.

The Caledonia gymnastics schedule for this week features at trip to Stewartville on Thursday, December 23rd. Barring any last-minute changes, that meet will begin at 6:30 p.m.

