By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
After a December 10 meet at Pine Island was postponed due to winter weather driving conditions, Caledonia/Spring Grove gymnasts traveled to West Salem the following day. The West Salem Coop invite featured six teams, including Holmen, Sauk Prairie, Tomah, the GMC Coop (Gale, Wisconsin), the hosts, and the Warriors.
C/SG scored 121.45 team points, earning fifth place at the event.
“Overall we saw a lot of improvements,” head coach Savana Kettner said. “We have been working on new skills the past couple of weeks and the girls performed these very well. We already accomplished our goal for this year of a team score of over120 points, so now we will just have to set our goal even higher for this season.”
The varsity all-around featured a 31.525 point performance from Warrior Paisley Lange, 30.650 from teammate Avery Augedahl, and 28.750 from senior captain Brianna Johnson.
Lange led the team on uneven bars, scoring 7.750. She also earned a team-high 8.350 on balance beam. Augedahl earned 8.30 points on floor exercise, and also led the team on vault, with a score of 8.10. The top Warrior in the junior varsity all around was Trinity Lisota, who totaled 23.10 points.
Caledonia/Spring Grove is scheduled to host West Salem on Thursday, December 16 at 5 p.m.
