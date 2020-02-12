By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
On February 4, Caledonia/Spring Grove/Houston gymnasts traveled to Kasson-Mantorville for their last meet prior to the section tourney.
Warrior varsity members totaled 107.53 points, while the Komets garnered 120.73. In the JV rounds, C/SG/H scored 81.3 points while K-M totaled 38.75.
Head coach Jackie Johnson said that although the varsity total was just a bit lower than the last four meets, the difference may have just been in judging that was a little tougher (for everyone on the mat).
“Overall we had a great season,” she said of her young team. The Warriors had no seniors this year, and only two juniors on the rosters.
“(The) varsity might not have won a meet but they improved from the beginning of the season to the end, and they worked hard and they made us coaches proud,” Johnson added. ”The JV walked away with three wins this season and they are a really strong team and a very young team. We’re excited to see what the future holds for them. Aubrianna Koch and Mariah VonArx (both competing with the JV last week) put up their highest event scores last night, ending the season well...”
Braelyn Lange totaled 27.5 points in the varsity all-around, scoring 7.63 on vault, 6.58 on uneven bars, 6.55 on balance beam, and 6.75 on floor routine. Teammate Brianna Johnson scored 26.13 points, which included a 7.98 on vault, 4.8 on bars, 6.4 on beam, and 6.95 on floor. The top competitor in the all-around was junior Sara Miller of K-M, who totaled 31.68.
“We will practice with the section team which consists of 10 girls for the next week and a half and travel to Rochester Century High School for the Section 1A Tournament February 15,” Johnson reported. “The start time has been changed from noon to 11 a.m.”
