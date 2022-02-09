Caledonia/Spring Grove gymnasts headed for Stewartville on Saturday, February 5th, where they competed at the conference championship meet with five other teams. And the Warriors did very well, scoring 125.475 team points while placing three competitors on the All-Conference list.
The Byron Bears finished first, with 137.0 team points. Second went to Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa (133.375), while Kasson-Mantorville/Triton took third (125.625).The Warriors were less than two-tenths of a point behind that score. Fifth went to La Crescent-Hokah (123.875), while Stewartville/Chatfield finished sixth (120.125).
“As coaches all we can say is “Wow!” C/SG head coach Savana Kettner said following the meet. “Our athletes continue to impress us each week! We had three athletes qualify for All-Conference at this meet which included Brianna Johnson, Paizley Lange, and Avery Augedahl. We are so proud of all their hard work, especially our senior Brianna as she made it a goal this year to make all-conference. We love to see our athletes set goals and be able to achieve them. We also had many athletes with top 10 finishes at this meet! We are so eager to see if we can continue this momentum into next week at Sections.”
Johnson score 29.575 points in the all-around (8.575 on vault, 5.950 on uneven bars, 7.325 on balance beam, and 7.725 on floor exercise). Lange scored 32.150 (8.275 on vault, 8.025 on bars, 8.150 on beam, and 7.70 on floor). Augedahl scored 32.325 (8.525 on vault, 7.675 on bars, 8.125 on beam and 8.0 on floor). Teammate Vivian Kittleson totaled 29.750 in the all-around (8.450 on vault, 7.325 on bars, 6.30 on beam, and 7.675 on floor).
Rules for all-conference individuals can be a little complicated, but the following sentences (under section 9, this year’s guide) spells out how it is now done: “All Conference gymnasts will be determined by placing in the Conference Championship meet. We will take the top three all around gymnasts. We will then take the next highest finisher on each event that has not already qualified All Conference. This is done two more times for each event for a total of 15 gymnasts...”
The Section Meet is scheduled for Saturday, February 12 at Winona Senior High School. As this issue went to press, the starting time had not been set.
