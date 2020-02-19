By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Caledonia/Spring Grove/Houston gymnasts headed to Rochester Century High School for the Section 1A Tournament on Saturday, February 15th. The Warriors totaled 109.925 points during the meet, which featured nine teams. Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa won a trip to the State Tournament for a third consecutive year, scoring 144.95 points.
Individual State qualifiers did not include any Warriors, but the young C/SG/H team (with no seniors and only one junior on the varsity roster) has made substantial progress this year.
Here are the C/SG/H scores from the meet:
Vault: Brianna Johnson 8.150, Braelyn Lange 7.85, Cameryn Kruse 7.4, Camryn Klug 7.1, Campbell Cognac 6.95.
Beam: Ayshia Gay 6.9, Brianna Johnson 6.9, Campbell Cognac 6.6, Braelyn Lange 6.25, Sabrina Lisota 4.85.
Floor: Braelyn Lange 7.625, Brianna Johnson 7.575, Cameryn Kruse 6.925, Ayshia Gay 6.625, Breana VanGundy 6.575.
Bars: April Bauer 6.45, Breana VanGundy 6.0, Cameryn Kruse 5.975, Braelyn Lange 5.6, Brianna Johnson 5.2.
Johnson totaled 27.825 in the All-Around, while Lange garnered 27.325 points.
“We had a great season and I had fun coaching these girls for the second season, and the team is showing improvement from the last season,” Warriors head coach Jackie Johnson said following the tourney. “Our girls performed well overall and had a good meet; it really was a great end to the season. Our goal for next season will be to start out with 109 points on our first meet and improve from there.”
Johnson said that she will be working on a summer gymnastics camp to be held in June and July this year. That activity will also provide open gym time for athletes during the summer.
