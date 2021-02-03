Brianna Johnson

Gymnast Brianna Johnson vaults in a meet, and earned sixth place.

 Craig Moorhead

By Craig Moorhead

The Caledonia Argus

In their first meet of the season, Caledonia/Spring Grove gymnasts hosted Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Thursday, January 28. The Warriors totaled 109.825 team points, while the visitors tallied 135.35.

In the varsity all-around, Warrior Braelyn Lange took sixth place on uneven bars, scoring 6.475, fourth on balance beam (7.45), sixth on floor routine (7.475), and seventh on vault (8.1). That performance totaled 29.5 points, which was good enough for second place in the all-around.

Teammate Brianna Johnson took seventh on balance beam (6.6), seventh on floor routine (7.45), and sixth on vault (8.15). Her all-around total was 26.95, which earned third place. The top spot in the all-around went to Panther Sawyer Gorman, with 36.0 points.

In the JV rounds, Caledonia/Spring Grove totaled 66.9 points, while PIZM scored 120.25. 

The Warriors are scheduled to host Stewartville on Thursday, February 4, then travel to Pine Island two days later.

