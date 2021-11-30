By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
“We are looking to build on our success last year,” Caledonia/Spring Grove gymnastics coach Savana Kettner said last week. “Overall, we have a young group of girls who we are excited to help grow and build up their skill sets. We did not lose any seniors from last year, thus lending us some strong returning upperclassmen.”
Kettner is now in her second year at the helm, along with assistant coach Kaylee Cavanaugh. The Warriors have indeed taken up where they left off, turning in some solid scores at the Jeanne Harris Invite in Byron on Saturday, November 27.
Senior captain Brianna Johnson is back, as are captains Cameryn Kruse and Kandis Privet, both of whom are members of the junior class. Returning letterwinners include that trio, plus sophomores Payton Zehnder and Sabrina Lisota.
The roster also includes juniors Samantha Molling and Ayshia Gay, sophomores Camryn Klug and Lexi Schuldt, freshman Mariah Von Arx, eighth-grader Ella Hoscheit, and seventh-graders Ashlynn Steele, Trinity Lisota, Corinna Constancio, Harper Staton, Vivian Kittleson, Paizley Lange, Tatum Gordon, and Avery Augedahl.
Team strengths include “lots of productive energy,” the coach reported. While challenges include “inexperience with high school gymnastics.”
Kettner said that Caledonia/Spring Grove may still be the underdog, but “we are looking to build and improve this year compared to last.”
Caledonia scored 116.25 points at the initial meet of the season. Paizley Lange totaled 30.25 in the all-around, while teammates Avery Augedahl (28.70) and Brianna Johnson (26.050) also competed on the all-around circuit. Sabrina Lisota got the top score for the team on vault (7.850). Augedahl and Johnson both scored 7.80 at that station. Bars featured a 7.1 from Lange, 7.0 from Augedahl, and 6.850 from Cameryn Kruse. Balance beam included a 7.80 from Lange, a 7.40 from Lisota, and a 6.40 from Kruse. Floor exercise included a 7.75 by Lisota, a 7.60 from Lange, and a 7.550 from Augedahl.
The current schedule for gymnastics includes a trip to Pine Island (KAATS) on Friday, December 10. That meet starts at 6 p.m. On December 11, the team travels to West Salem High School in Wisconsin for an all-day invitational meet that begins at 10 a.m., and includes nine teams. West Salem makes a return visit to Caledonia on December 16 at 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.