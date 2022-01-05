Cal Wrestling Brandon Ross
Warrior Brandon Ross sets up another opponent for a fall.

 Craig Moorhead/The Caledonia Argus

By Craig Moorhead

The Caledonia Argus

Nearly 70 wrestling teams competed at the Bi-State Classic meet in La Crosse, Wisconsin, last week, including the Caledonia/Houston Warriors.

For team scores, wrestling programs were divided into three divisions, based on school size. Division 1 included 22 teams, and was won by Marshfield. Division 2 listed 26 teams, and Caledonia/Houston took fourth place in that group, which was won by Luxemburg-Casco. Division 3, with 21 teams, was won by Aquinas.

Wrestlers competed for the top 12 places in their weight classes. Each class included a large field of competitors, ranging from 48 grapplers at 113 pounds to 62 entrants at 132.

Warrior senior Brandon Ross arrived with a record of 10-0, and took second place at 126 pounds, scoring multiple pins while advancing to the championship match. Teammate Owen Denstad arrived at 8-0, and took fifth at 132. Isaac Blocker (11-0) took sixth place at 138, while teammate Ayden Goetzinger (8-2) also took sixth at 195. Simon Seymour (7-3) took 12th place at 120. Other Warriors who hit the mat for C/H included Braxton Lange at 113, Tucker Ginther at 145, Cory Scanlan at 152, Austin Swenson at 160, Alec Weinbender at 170, Eric Mauss at 182, and Grant Ness at 285. C/H left 106 and 220 open.

