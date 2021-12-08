By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Caledonia/Houston wrestlers opened the 2021/2022 season on December 4th, traveling to Saint Charles for a quad meet. The Warriors defeated Cannon Falls 54-22, beat the Westfield Razorbacks 51-30, and overcame the hosting Saints as well, 57-18.
In the Cannon Falls match, Braxton Lange got the pin for C/H at 113, while returning state champion Brandon Ross pinned his opponent in under a minute (at 126). Teammate Owen Denstad followed that up with a 5-2 decision at 132. Warrior Isaac Blocker pinned his opponent at 138, and Cory Scanlan scored an 11-6 victory at 152. Eric Mauss got the pin at 182, as did teammate Ayden Goetzinger at 195. Caledonia forfeited at 106, while the Bombers forfeited 145, 220, and 285.
Lange also pinned Westfield’s entrant at 113, as did teammate Simon Seymour at 120. Ross scored a 9-2 victory at 126. Blocker pinned his man at 138 as did Tucker Ginther at 145. At 170, Alec Weinbender scored 6 more points for the Warriors with a pin, followed by another pin by teammate Aden Kulas (a freshman) at 182. Goetzinger got the pin at 220. The Razorbacks forfeited 132.
In the St. Charles match, Lange got another pin at 113, as did Seymour at 120. Ross pinned his man at 126, followed by pins by Denstad at 132 and Blocker at 138. Scanlan got an 8-4 decision at 152, and teammate Austin Swenson (a freshman) got the pin at 160. The Saints forfeited 145, 195, and 220, and both teams forfeited 285.
The Warriors are currently scheduled to travel to Grand Meadow on Friday, December 10th for a triangular with GMLOK and Chatfield. That meet begins at 5 p.m. And barring any late changes, the following day C/H will travel to Western Dubuque High School for an invitational meet. That event kicks off at 10 a.m.
