By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Last week, Caledonia/Houston wrestlers competed at two triangular meets in as many days. The Warriors took on Charles City and Waukon on Thursday, January 21st, then hosted Grand Meadow/Leroy-Ostrander/Southland and Plainview-Elgin-Millville the following night.
Charles City (Iowa) defeated C/H by a slim margin, 39-32. Warrior Braxton Lange pinned his man at 106, and C/H scored a major decision at 120 from Owen Denstad, plus another at 126 from Brandon Ross. Corey Scanlan also got a 7-2 decision at 138, and Tucker Ginther defeated his opponent at 138 by a 10-4 margin. Charles City forfeited 113 and 132, while the Warriors forfeited 182, 195, and 285 to the Comets.
“Injuries are making it tough to compete in team scores,” Warriors head coach Shay Mahoney said. “We only lost five actual matches wrestled all night...”
The other Thursday match went to C/H, as the Warriors defeated Waukon 56-18. Mahoney reported a “nice 5-0 win” from Owen Denstad over Jakob Regan, a talented grappler who qualified for the Iowa State Wrestling Tournament last year. That was one of two wins for Denstad over 2020 state qualifiers in two days. Other C/H wins came from Braxton Lange, who pinned his opponent at 106, and Jordan Beeman, who got a pin at 113. Brandon Ross got another victory at 126 (TF 19-4), and Isaac Blocker pinned his opponent at 132. Wrestling at 138, Corey Scanlan pinned his man as well, as did Tucker Ginther at 145. Caledonia/Houston scored forfeit wins at 152, 160, and 170, while both sides forfeited 195. The Warriors also forfeited 182 and 285 to the Indians.
On Friday, C/H took on PEM first. The visitors out-pointed C/H 52-24, with Warrior forfeits at 160 and 195, and a PEM forfeit at 126. Own Denstad pinned his opponent at 120, and Corey Scanlan did the same at 132. Dameriz Davis also scored a pin for the Warriors at heavyweight (285).
GMLOS arrived with the No. 5 ranking in State of Minnesota Class “A” teams. And the Bulldogs won the team totals, 45-31. Braxton Lange won a 7-2 decision at 106, followed by three wins for the visitors, who then forfeited a match at 132. Isaac Blocker stepped up and pinned his opponent at 138, as the hosts closed the gap. But C/H had to forfeit 145, 182, and 195. The Warriors did get a forfeit at 220, and then Davis brought C/H fans to their feet with his second pin of the night, defeating his opponent in the third period.
