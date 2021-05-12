By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Caledonia golfers got in some quality play versus some good opponents last week.
On Monday, May 3, both teams hosted Fillmore Central at Ma Cal Grove. The Caledonia ladies defeated the Falcons 192-210. Meet medalist Jenna Wiebke carded a 42, followed by teammates Ally Jilek (49), Lexie Hoscheit (49), and Libby Jilek (54). Fillmore Central was led by Courtney Hershberger and Marissa Topness, both of who carded 50s.
The Caledonia boys recorded a team total of 197, while the Falcons shot 189. Evan Hawkins brought in a 45, followed by Dominic Konkel (48), Cole Welsh (49), and Josh Molling (55). The meet medalist was Falcon Jake Fishbaugher, who shot a 40 on the par 36 course.
The following day, the Warrior boys hosted Decorah, shooting 203 at Ma Cal Grove. The Vikings brought in a team total of 184, led by meet medalist Lane Rolfs, a sophomore who carded a 43. For Caledonia, Dominic Konkel shot a 48, while teammate Even Hawkins carded a 49, Cole Welsh shot 51, and Riley Aasum 55.
The Warrior girls and boys both traveled to Wabasha on Thursday for a chance to play Coffee Mill Golf Course. Eight ladies teams attended that popular event, along with athletes from nine boys programs. Jenna Wiebke earned meet medalist honors by an 11 stroke margin, shooting a scorching 81. She led the Warriors to victory, with a team score of 381. Teammate Ally Jilek had the third-lowest round, at 96, while Libby Jilek and Miranda Schroeder tied for seventh, shooting 102.
The Caledonia boys shot 418, finishing seventh. Dominic Konkel led the way with a 91 (the ninth-best boys score of the meet), followed by teammates Evan Hawkins (100), Cole Welch (112), and Riley Aasum (115). Jake Fishbaugher of FC and Hayden Lawstuen of Lanesboro were the meet medalists, carding rounds of 82.
