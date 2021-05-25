By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Unbeaten in conference play this year, the Caledonia Warriors have won the TRC East Division Girls Golf Championship.
The team had two important meets last week. The action started with a Ma Cal Grove match-up versus La Crescent on Monday, May 17. Caledonia won that meet 181-238. Warrior Jenna Wiebke medaled with a 37, followed by Lexie Hoscheit (45), Miranda Schroeder (49), and rounds of 50 from both Ally and Libby Jilek. The low score for the Lancers came from Alyssa Tollefson, who shot a 56.
“We ended our regular match play with our best team score yet,” coach Robert Sobczak said after Monday’s event. “This is the right time for us to start getting hot. We also had four personal bests to boast. Jenna Wiebke, Lexie Hoscheit, Miranda Schroeder, and Evelyn Doyle (a JV player) all had their personal bests at Ma Cal Grove...
“These ladies are fun to be around, work hard, and want to take their team to the top. I am proud to call myself their coach.”
Wednesday found the Caledonia ladies competing at the eight-team TRC girls golf tournament. The Warriors finished second in that 18 hole event played at Rochester’s Eastwood golf course, just two strokes behind Fillmore Central (384-382). Caledonia’s Jenna Wiebke was the meet medalist, carding an 82. That was six strokes below the second-best individual score at the meet. Wiebke’s teammate, Ally Jilek (99), finished eighth on the leader board, while Libby Jilek (101) tied for the 10th-best individual score of the day. Warrior Lexie Hoscheit (102) provided the fourth team score for Caledonia.
Here are some comments on the Warrior’s conference championship from the varsity players.
Jenna Wiebke: “Winning the conference was a very rewarding experience for me as the team captain, and felt great to know all of our hard work during the season paid off.”
Miranda Schroeder: “I was excited when I found out we won the conference. I think everyone on the team has been working together and pushing one another to do better. Coming together helped us in the long run. When I saw that we won I felt all of the hard work paid off.”
Elly Milde: “It was my first year as a Varsity golfer and I was kind of nervous but in the end it all worked out because we all came together as a team to win. Winning the all conference was great. It really showed what we needed to work on and what we were already pretty good at. It was nice to have such great girls in golf this year being that they were all super supportive.”
Lexie Hoscheit: “It was so exciting! It was such an accomplishing feeling to know that all our hard work this season has paid off. I am excited to see what we will do at sections!!”
