By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
The Warrior girls basketball team walked away with two wins last week, an easier win over Fillmore Central, 76-59, and a little bit harder win, 57-55, over St. Charles.
In the game against St. Charles, Caledonia had six high scorers, including Ava Privet with 21 points, 5 three-point goals, followed by Alexis Schroeder who scored 14 points and 2 three-point goals.
Sadie Treptow and Jovial King each recorded 7 points. Paige Klug followed with 5 points and 1 three-point goal, and Lyza Hoscheit scored three points.
The Warriors trailed 24 points to the Saint’s 31 points at halftime. The Warriors caught up and passed the Saints to close out the game 57-55.
Caledonia also beat St. Charles in three-point goals, with 8 to St. Charles’ 3.
Caledonia 57, St. Charles 55
CALEDONIA (57)
Alexis Schroeder 14 P, 2 3-PT; Sadie Treptow 7 P; Ava Privet 21 P, 5 3-PT; Paige Klug 5 P, 1 3-PT; Jovial King 7 P; Lyza Hoscheit 3 P.
ST. CHARLES (55)
Mia Pierre 9 P, 1 3-PT; Abbie Distbrow 14 P; Lindsey Root 17 P, 2 3-PT; Makadyn Gust 13 P; Hailey Soulier 2 P.
Halftime: STC 31, CAL 24.
Free throws: CAL 6-8, STC 10-15.
Three-point goals: CAL 8, STC 3.
