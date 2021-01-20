By Jordan Gerard

Editor, The Caledonia Argus

The Caledonia girls basketball team came out swinging at their first home game of the season on Jan. 16, and that effort earned them a win over the Cannon Falls Bombers, 51-23. 

The Warriors started out strong with points, as they kept a few points ahead of the Bombers. 

The team sunk 9 three-point shots, with two by Alexis Schroeder, one by Sadie Treptow, Ava Privet, Maria Ness and Tayler Kohlmeier and three by Paige Klug. 

Also contributing points were Kailey Banse, Lyza Hoscheit and Isabelle Schultz. 

At half time, Caledonia was up 30 to Cannon Falls’ 13 points. 

Caledonia 51, Cannon Falls 23

CANNON FALLS (10)

Breanna Robinson 2 P; Madi Burr 1 P; Kyra Schoenfelder 2 P; Jaci Winchell 4 P; Izzy Pagel 2 P; Bella Davisson 2 P; Makayla Bowen 4 P; Belle Freeberg 3 P; Charlie Duden 1 P; Taylor Johnson 2 P. 

CALEDONIA (21)

Alexis Schroeder 10 P, 2 3-PT; Sadie Treptow 7 P, 1 3-PT; Ava Privet 7 P, 1 3-PT; Paige Klug 11 P, 3 3-PT; Tayler Kohlmeier 3 P, 1 3-PT; Jovial King 2 P; Maria Ness 3 P, 1 3-PT; Kailey Banse 4 P; Lyza Hoscheit 2 P; Isabelle Schultz 2 P. 

Halftime: CAL 30, CF 13.

Free throws: CF 9-18, CAL 0-0.

Three-point goals: CF 0, CAL 9.

