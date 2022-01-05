By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
The Caledonia girls basketball team played two games over the holiday break.
Dec. 27, at Winona State: Maple River 47, Caledonia 46
MAPLE RIVER (47)
No stats available
CALEDONIA (46)
Alexis Schroeder 8 P, 2 3-PT; Sadie Treptow 5 P; Ava Privet 6 P, 2 3-PT; Paige Klug 11 P, 3 3-PT; Josie Foster 2 P; Jovial King 10 P; Isabelle Schultz 2 P.
Halftime: CAL 23, 17.
Free throws: CAL 3-11, 8-12.
Three-point goals: CAL 7, 0.
Dec. 28: Caledonia 47, Waseca 38
WASECA (38)
No stats available
CALEDONIA (47)
Alexis Schroeder 5 P; Sadie Treptow 4 P; Ava Privet 10 P, 2 3-PT; Paige Klug 10 P, 2 3-PT; Josie Foster 7 P; Jovial King 7 P.
Halftime: CAL 20, Other 16.
Free throws: Other 4-11, CAL 7-13.
Three-point goals: Other 0, CAL 4.
