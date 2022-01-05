Cal GBB Emily Ideker
Emily Ideker looks up at the basket before tossing the ball in.

 Jordan Gerard/The Caledonia Argus

By Jordan Gerard

Editor, The Caledonia Argus

The Caledonia girls basketball team played two games over the holiday break.

Dec. 27, at Winona State: Maple River 47, Caledonia 46

MAPLE RIVER (47)

No stats available

CALEDONIA (46)

Alexis Schroeder 8 P, 2 3-PT; Sadie Treptow 5 P; Ava Privet 6 P, 2 3-PT; Paige Klug 11 P, 3 3-PT; Josie Foster 2 P; Jovial King 10 P; Isabelle Schultz 2 P. 

Halftime: CAL 23,  17.

Free throws: CAL 3-11,  8-12.

Three-point goals: CAL 7,  0.

Dec. 28: Caledonia 47, Waseca 38

WASECA (38)

No stats available

CALEDONIA (47)

Alexis Schroeder 5 P; Sadie Treptow 4 P; Ava Privet 10 P, 2 3-PT; Paige Klug 10 P, 2 3-PT; Josie Foster 7 P; Jovial King 7 P. 

Halftime: CAL 20, Other 16.

Free throws: Other 4-11, CAL 7-13.

Three-point goals: Other 0, CAL 4.

