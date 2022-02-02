Cal GBB Ava Privet
Ava Privet keeps her eyes on a Trojans player while on defense.

 Jordan Gerard/The Caledonia Argus

By Jordan Gerard

Editor, The Caledonia Argus

The Caledonia girls basketball team was on the road last week, taking on Rushford-Peterson and P-E-M.

Warriors won the game against the Trojans, 54-41. Stats were not available.

On Tuesday, Jan. 25, Caledonia met P-E-M on their turf and took a loss, 63-47.

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 63, Caledonia 47

CALEDONIA (47)

Alexis Schroeder 13 P, 2 3-PT; Sadie Treptow 6 P, 2 3-PT; Ava Privet 7 P; Paige Klug 10 P, 2 3-PT; Josie Foster 3 P; Jovial King 6 P; Madisyn Tessmer 2 P.

PLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLE (63)

Allie Sveen 2 P; Macey Wozney 7 P, 1 3-PT; Abigail O’Reilly 27 P; Haylee Barton 5 P; Halie Lehnertz 3 P, 1 3-PT; Lauren Rott 10 P; Delaney Newcomb 4 P; Presley Newcomb 5 P.

Halftime: PEM 26, CAL 18.

Free throws: CAL 5-10, PEM 13-24.

Three-point goals: CAL 6, PEM 2.

