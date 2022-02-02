Warrior girls split pair of away games Jordan Gerard The Caledonia Argus Feb 2, 2022 58 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Ava Privet keeps her eyes on a Trojans player while on defense. Jordan Gerard/The Caledonia Argus Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save By Jordan GerardEditor, The Caledonia ArgusThe Caledonia girls basketball team was on the road last week, taking on Rushford-Peterson and P-E-M.Warriors won the game against the Trojans, 54-41. Stats were not available.On Tuesday, Jan. 25, Caledonia met P-E-M on their turf and took a loss, 63-47.Plainview-Elgin-Millville 63, Caledonia 47CALEDONIA (47)Alexis Schroeder 13 P, 2 3-PT; Sadie Treptow 6 P, 2 3-PT; Ava Privet 7 P; Paige Klug 10 P, 2 3-PT; Josie Foster 3 P; Jovial King 6 P; Madisyn Tessmer 2 P.PLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLE (63)Allie Sveen 2 P; Macey Wozney 7 P, 1 3-PT; Abigail O’Reilly 27 P; Haylee Barton 5 P; Halie Lehnertz 3 P, 1 3-PT; Lauren Rott 10 P; Delaney Newcomb 4 P; Presley Newcomb 5 P.Halftime: PEM 26, CAL 18.Free throws: CAL 5-10, PEM 13-24.Three-point goals: CAL 6, PEM 2. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Caledonia Argus News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Caledonia Argus Jan 27, 2022 0
