The Caledonia girls soccer team wasn't able to keep up with Cotter on the road Sept. 6.Ending the game 5-1, Cotter scored goals at 29 minutes, 32 minutes, 49 minutes, 55 minutes and 67 minutes into the 80-minute long match.However, the Warriors managed to get the crowd to their feet with only five minutes left to play, as Warrior Ayshia Gay scored Caledonia's only goal of the night.According to head coach Chris Jandt, Ayshia Gay already has six goals this year and is tied for seventh in the state."We played very well defensively in the first half, holding Cotter to two goals and having their first goal in the 29th minute. … [it] was a big win on our end," said Jandt.Cotter took 23 shots totals, whereas Caledonia took only four.Warrior goalkeeper Josie Foster had 18 total saves."Our second half was a little more difficult. … Freshman Siri Konkel and senior Kennedy Kruse had a tough task slowing down Cotter's Alyssa Williams," said Jandt.
