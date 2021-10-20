By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
A good record for the Warrior girls soccer team is in the books, as the team played its first match in the section championships against Dover-Eyota, taking a loss 5-1.
Wednesday’s game had Caledonia taking 3 shots against D-E’s 14, and keeper Josie Foster saving 9 would-be goals.
Head coach Chris Jandt said Caledonia received the 7 seed in the Class 1A Section tournament. This is the first year that soccer switched into having 3 classes. With the change, our section no longer has 16 teams but was decreased to 8 teams. Our section consists of our conference teams, Lake City, and Schaeffer Academy.
Wednesday’s game against Dover-Eyota, No. 2 seed, saw rain beforehand and heavy winds on the field.
Dover got the scoring started in the 4th minute when we had some miscommunication between the defense and Foster and the Eagles took advantage. Dover came down in the 17th minute and put in 3 goals in a matter of 3 minutes to put the lead at 0-4, 20 minutes in, Jandt said.
“In the second half we were able to control the ball a little bit more but still struggled to get any good shots on goal to test their keeper. We were able to win a corner in the 70th minute,” he added. “Eighth grader Siri Konkel stepped up for the corner and placed the ball right in front of the goal. A scramble between Dover’s defense, keeper, and Caledonia resulted in the ball coming out to junior Mikaela Konkel.”
Mikaela was able to put the ball on goal and went through the defense and the keeper for our first goal. Dover finished the scoring when Foster came off her line to meet the ball and forward on a break away. Josie was able to stop the breakaway but the ball came out to the foot of a Dover forward who put the ball into the open goal with 5 seconds left.
Caledonia finishes its season with a 4-11-2 record, but there’s more than meets the eye.
“Our record does not show how hard the girls work and how well we played. We had a few games that we lost with late goals but the girls always came back ready to go again,” Jandt said. “Our seniors, Katelynn Seymour, Grace Denstad, Autumn Meiners, Therese Jore, Hailey Alfson, and Marley Sherbon gave us a great year and I could not thank them enough for their leadership that they showed all year. They have been through a lot in the past 6 years with the program and really became a core group of players to build off of. They are leaving the program in a better place than when they started and instilled the values of the program into the underclassmen.”
