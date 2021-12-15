By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
The Warrior girls basketball team had a successful game in a border battle of sorts with Waukon High School.
Ava Privet and Paige Klug got things started for Caledonia. Privet landed the first basket, followed by Klug’s 3-point goal. Alexis Schroeder followed up with another 3-point goal.
In just a few short minutes, the Warriors had leaped over the Indians by 21-2, at 12 minutes in the first half. Half time score was 41-24.
The second half showed a stronger defense by the Indians, but it was still tough for them to break through the Warrior’s quick offense. Final score was 66-56.
Caledonia 66, Waukon 56
Waukon (56)
Maggie Criswell 16 P, 2 3-PT; Jayden Knox 12 P, 3 3-PT; Paige Hansmeier 4 P; Kaitlin Krambeer 3 P; Brecken Stewart 4 P; Brinley Jones 3 P; Emma Palmer 10 P.
CALEDONIA (66)
Alexis Schroeder 9 P, 1 3-PT; Sadie Treptow 16 P; Ava Privet 14 P, 2 3-PT; Paige Klug 11 P, 3 3-PT; Amber Stemper 2 P; Jovial King 7 P; Madisyn Tessmer 2 P; Isabelle Schultz 5 P.
Halftime: CAL 41, Other 24.
Free throws: Other 10-17, CAL 18-24.
Three-point goals: Other 5, CAL 6.
Lourdes 65, Caledonia 33
LOURDES (65)
CJ Adamson 27 P, 3 3-PT; Kiara Haugen 3 P, 1 3-PT; Emily Bowron 15 P, 5 3-PT; Elle Hopkins 16 P; Grace Skinner 4 P.
CALEDONIA (33)
Alexis Schroeder 11 P, 3 3-PT; Sadie Treptow 5 P, 1 3-PT; Ava Privet 5 P, 1 3-PT; Paige Klug 4 P, 1 3-PT; Jovial King 4 P; Madisyn Tessmer 2 P; Isabelle Schultz 2 P.
Halftime: LOUR 42, CAL 12.
Free throws: LOUR 10-13, CAL 5-9.
Three-point goals: LOUR 9, CAL 6.
