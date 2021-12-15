Cal GBB Paige Klug
Paige Klug looks for a teammate in the Warriors home game. 

 Jordan Gerard/The Caledonia Argus

By Jordan Gerard

Editor, The Caledonia Argus

The Warrior girls basketball team had a successful game in a border battle of sorts with Waukon High School. 

Ava Privet and Paige Klug got things started for Caledonia. Privet landed the first basket, followed by Klug’s 3-point goal. Alexis Schroeder followed up with another 3-point goal. 

In just a few short minutes, the Warriors had leaped over the Indians by 21-2, at 12 minutes in the first half. Half time score was 41-24.

The second half showed a stronger defense by the Indians, but it was still tough for them to break through the Warrior’s quick offense. Final score was 66-56. 

Caledonia 66, Waukon 56

Waukon (56)

Maggie Criswell 16 P, 2 3-PT; Jayden Knox 12 P, 3 3-PT; Paige Hansmeier 4 P; Kaitlin Krambeer 3 P; Brecken Stewart 4 P; Brinley Jones 3 P; Emma Palmer 10 P. 

CALEDONIA (66)

Alexis Schroeder 9 P, 1 3-PT; Sadie Treptow 16 P; Ava Privet 14 P, 2 3-PT; Paige Klug 11 P, 3 3-PT; Amber Stemper 2 P; Jovial King 7 P; Madisyn Tessmer 2 P; Isabelle Schultz 5 P. 

Halftime: CAL 41, Other 24.

Free throws: Other 10-17, CAL 18-24.

Three-point goals: Other 5, CAL 6.

Lourdes 65, Caledonia 33

LOURDES (65)

CJ Adamson 27 P, 3 3-PT; Kiara Haugen 3 P, 1 3-PT; Emily Bowron 15 P, 5 3-PT; Elle Hopkins 16 P; Grace Skinner 4 P. 

CALEDONIA (33)

Alexis Schroeder 11 P, 3 3-PT; Sadie Treptow 5 P, 1 3-PT; Ava Privet 5 P, 1 3-PT; Paige Klug 4 P, 1 3-PT; Jovial King 4 P; Madisyn Tessmer 2 P; Isabelle Schultz 2 P. 

Halftime: LOUR 42, CAL 12.

Free throws: LOUR 10-13, CAL 5-9.

Three-point goals: LOUR 9, CAL 6.

