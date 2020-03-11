By Jordan Gerard

Editor, The Caledonia Argus

Another season comes to an end for the Warrior girls basketball team. 

Haley Jennings was Three Rivers All Conference while Alexis Schroeder was Three Rivers All Conference Honorable Mention.

Three Rivers Academic All Conference included Ava Privet, Paige Klug, Amber Stemper, Kailey Banse, Lyza Hoscheit, Isabelle Schultz, Emily Ideker.

To earn this honor, student athletes must have a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher and be a letterwinner.

Jennings was also selected to the All-Conference team, because of her leadership abilities and work ethic for our young team, Coach Scott Sorenson said. She was also recognized for her career accomplishments as a starter last year’s State Runner-up team.

Load comments