By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
Another season comes to an end for the Warrior girls basketball team.
Haley Jennings was Three Rivers All Conference while Alexis Schroeder was Three Rivers All Conference Honorable Mention.
Three Rivers Academic All Conference included Ava Privet, Paige Klug, Amber Stemper, Kailey Banse, Lyza Hoscheit, Isabelle Schultz, Emily Ideker.
To earn this honor, student athletes must have a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher and be a letterwinner.
Jennings was also selected to the All-Conference team, because of her leadership abilities and work ethic for our young team, Coach Scott Sorenson said. She was also recognized for her career accomplishments as a starter last year’s State Runner-up team.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.