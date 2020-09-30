By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
The girls from the Caledonia/Spring Grove/Houston soccer team traveled to La Crescent on Tuesday, September 22. The Warriors played well, but the hosting Lancers won the contest 4-0.
“We had a better showing in our second game against La Crescent,” Warriors coach Chris Jandt reported. “We were able to hold on to the ball and string more passes, and had a few chances.”
Those scoring chances were matched by a solid defensive effort on the other end of the field, with goal tender Josie Foster getting 25 saves for Caledonia. In addition, “Katelynn Seymour had a great game on defense shutting down their forwards on long balls,” Jandt noted.
Back on the offensive end, senior Eliza Welscher nearly scored on a free kick which was saved off the fingertips of the La Crescent goal tender.
The Lancers were led by senior Amanda Iverson, who scored two goals on the night.
Two days later, Caledonia hosted Plainview-Elgin-Millville on a damp and foggy evening. The Bulldogs won the match 5-0.
“Josie had a rough first half with the grass and ball being pretty slippery,” Jandt stated. “PEM took any shooting chance and hoped for the best. This was Josie’s first game in a situation like this and it was a good learning experience...
“The second half was a better defensive performance,” the coach added. “It helped that we were able to get down the field and have a few opportunities. We moved some girls around to try and create more opportunities and it worked, but nothing that created a goal.
The Bulldogs were led by Emma Wheeler and Addy O’Reilly, who scored two goals apiece.
