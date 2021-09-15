By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
The Caledonia/Spring Grove/Houston girls soccer team traveled to Winona Cotter on Tuesday, September 7, losing 12-0.
“Cotter is currently ranked in the top 10 in Class A, put on 5 goals in the first half early and often - scoring in the 4th, 11th, 14th, 18th, and 23rd minute,” coach Chris Jandt reported. “Caledonia’s defense held it’s own forcing difficult shots from Cotter. Cotter is very good in front of the goal and work very well with one-touch passing. They were one of the best teams last year and I didn’t know how they could get any better, but they did.
“In the second half, it didn’t take long for Cotter to get rolling again, scoring in the first 20 seconds of the half. They added on in the 51st, 56th, 57th, 68th, 71st, and 78th minute.
“Josie (Foster) really got tested from them,” Jandt noted.“Cotter was just accurate with their shots. Josie played a clean game and none of the goals came from any of her errors. We couldn’t have asked for a better game from her.” Foster recorded 22 saves for the Warriors.
Two days later, the team hosted Dover-Eyota, losing 2-1.
“Caledonia took the early lead on Dover Eyota when Ayshia Gay broke through on a pass from Hailey Alfson in the 17th minute,” Jandt said. “Ayshia was able to make a good move on the defense by the box and put a shot in from 20 yards out. Our defense held their own until allowing a goal in the 27th minute. Their forward was able to break through and made a good move on the defense to get an open shot and slid it past Josie. Towards the end of the half, we gave up a foul in the box and Dover was awarded a penalty kick. Josie made a great read and an outstanding save to keep the game tied at 1-1 into half time.
“In the second half we were not able to get the ball moving as much as we did in the 1st half. The defense held their own throughout the second half forcing difficult shots on Dover. It made it easier for Josie to make the save when they were not getting clean shots. Josie had a couple of amazing saves throughout the night to keep us in the game. Dover was awarded a 2nd penalty kick after a late foul in the box with 2 minutes left in the game. Dover was able to slot it home to take the lead and finish the game for the win.
“It was a tough one to swallow losing with a penalty kick with 2 minutes left,” the coach added. The Warrior defense still needs to dial in a few things, but the team is competitive in 2021.
“With competitive games (it) brings in more fans,” Jandt stated. “It was nice seeing a decent student section out there to cheer on the girls and make some noise. It really makes a different atmosphere to play in.”
