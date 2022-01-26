Cal GBB Jovial King
Jovial King looks for an open teammate in a game against Dover-Eyota.

 Jordan Gerard/The Caledonia Argus

By Jordan Gerard

Editor, The Caledonia Argus

The Caledonia Girls Basketball Team met two non-conference teams and one conference foe recently. 

Thursday, Jan. 20

Caledonia 58, Chatfield 52

CHATFIELD (52)

Sydney Allen 2 P; Kara Goetzinger 12 P; Peyton Berg 10 P, 2 3-PT; Evy Goldsmith 2 P; Jaiden Zimmerman 17 P, 2 3-PT; Zayda Priebe 1 P; Anna Kivimagi 8 P. 

CALEDONIA (58)

Alexis Schroeder 4 P; Sadie Treptow 14 P; Ava Privet 11 P, 3 3-PT; Paige Klug 9 P; Josie Foster 2 P; Jovial King 14 P, 2 3-PT; Isabelle Schultz 4 P. 

Halftime: CAL 36, CHAT 22.

Free throws: CHAT 10-21, CAL 11-18.

Three-point goals: CHAT 4, CAL 5.

Tuesday, Jan. 18

Goodhue 62, Caledonia 57

GOODHUE (62)

Brooke Ryan 5 P, 1 3-PT; Kendyl Lodermeier 7 P; Brooke Buck 9 P, 1 3-PT; Anika Schafer 19 P; Joslyn Carlson 22 P. 

CALEDONIA (57)

Alexis Schroeder 12 P, 1 3-PT; Sadie Treptow 6 P; Ava Privet 17 P, 5 3-PT; Paige Klug 13 P, 3 3-PT; Jovial King 9 P, 1 3-PT. 

Halftime: GOOD 29, CAL 16.

Free throws: GOOD 10-17, CAL 1-2.

Three-point goals: GOOD 2, CAL 10.

Jan. 13: Caledonia 64, Kingsland 28

CALEDONIA (64)

Alexis Schroeder 6 P, 1 3-PT; Sadie Treptow 9 P; Ava Privet 20 P, 6 3-PT; Paige Klug 8 P, 2 3-PT; Ambert Stemper 2 P; Josie Foster 2 P; Jovial King 8 P; Arianna Tostenson 3 P; Madisyn Tessmer 2 P; Isabelle Schultz 4 P.

KINGSLAND (28)

Anika Reiland 6 P; Alexys Harwood 6 P; Katelyn Hauser 3 P, 1 3-PT; Emily Miner 5 P; Chantle Reiland 3 P; Cassidy Redman 3 P; Kennedy Fenske 2 P.

Halftime: CAL 47, KING 15.

Free throws: CAL 7-13, KING 9-18.

Three-point goals: CAL 9, KING 1.

