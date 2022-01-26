Warrior girls play non-conference match-ups Jordan Gerard The Caledonia Argus Jan 26, 2022 21 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Jovial King looks for an open teammate in a game against Dover-Eyota. Jordan Gerard/The Caledonia Argus Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save By Jordan GerardEditor, The Caledonia ArgusThe Caledonia Girls Basketball Team met two non-conference teams and one conference foe recently. Thursday, Jan. 20Caledonia 58, Chatfield 52CHATFIELD (52)Sydney Allen 2 P; Kara Goetzinger 12 P; Peyton Berg 10 P, 2 3-PT; Evy Goldsmith 2 P; Jaiden Zimmerman 17 P, 2 3-PT; Zayda Priebe 1 P; Anna Kivimagi 8 P. CALEDONIA (58)Alexis Schroeder 4 P; Sadie Treptow 14 P; Ava Privet 11 P, 3 3-PT; Paige Klug 9 P; Josie Foster 2 P; Jovial King 14 P, 2 3-PT; Isabelle Schultz 4 P. Halftime: CAL 36, CHAT 22.Free throws: CHAT 10-21, CAL 11-18.Three-point goals: CHAT 4, CAL 5.Tuesday, Jan. 18Goodhue 62, Caledonia 57GOODHUE (62)Brooke Ryan 5 P, 1 3-PT; Kendyl Lodermeier 7 P; Brooke Buck 9 P, 1 3-PT; Anika Schafer 19 P; Joslyn Carlson 22 P. CALEDONIA (57)Alexis Schroeder 12 P, 1 3-PT; Sadie Treptow 6 P; Ava Privet 17 P, 5 3-PT; Paige Klug 13 P, 3 3-PT; Jovial King 9 P, 1 3-PT. Halftime: GOOD 29, CAL 16.Free throws: GOOD 10-17, CAL 1-2.Three-point goals: GOOD 2, CAL 10.Jan. 13: Caledonia 64, Kingsland 28CALEDONIA (64)Alexis Schroeder 6 P, 1 3-PT; Sadie Treptow 9 P; Ava Privet 20 P, 6 3-PT; Paige Klug 8 P, 2 3-PT; Ambert Stemper 2 P; Josie Foster 2 P; Jovial King 8 P; Arianna Tostenson 3 P; Madisyn Tessmer 2 P; Isabelle Schultz 4 P.KINGSLAND (28)Anika Reiland 6 P; Alexys Harwood 6 P; Katelyn Hauser 3 P, 1 3-PT; Emily Miner 5 P; Chantle Reiland 3 P; Cassidy Redman 3 P; Kennedy Fenske 2 P.Halftime: CAL 47, KING 15.Free throws: CAL 7-13, KING 9-18.Three-point goals: CAL 9, KING 1. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Caledonia Argus News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Caledonia Argus Jan 20, 2022 0
