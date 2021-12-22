By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
Caledonia played Fillmore Central on the road on Friday, Dec. 17, winning 89-56.Stats were not immediately available.
The Warrior girls were on the road to Luther College on Saturday, Dec. 17, where they played Decorah, Iowa. Warriors took a victory, 37-31.
Cotter 76, Caledonia 71, Dec. 14
COTTER (76)
Sera Speltz 8 P, 1 3-PT; Megan Morgan 12 P, 2 3-PT; Allyssa Williams 16 P, 2 3-PT; Hailey Biesanz 2 P; Olivia Gardner 18 P, 3 3-PT; Ava Killian 7 P; Sofia Sandcork 13 P, 3 3-PT.
CALEDONIA (71)
Alexis Schroeder 7 P, 1 3-PT; Sadie Treptow 25 P; Ava Privet 20 P, 6 3-PT; Paige Klug 9 P, 3 3-PT; Jovial King 8 P; Elly Milde 2 P.
Halftime: CAL 39, COTT 25.
Free throws: COTT 17-24, CAL 11-15.
Three-point goals: COTT 11, CAL 10.
Caledonia was tied at 63 points, pushing the game to overtime. Caledonia scored 8 points, not quite enough to beat Cotter’s 13 points.
