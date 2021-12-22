Cal GBB Sadie Treptow
Sadie Treptow battles a Rushford-Peterson defender in Caledonia’s first home game. Treptow scored scored 25 points in Caledonia’s game against Cotter on Dec. 14.

 Jordan Gerard/The Caledonia Argus

By Jordan Gerard

Editor, The Caledonia Argus

Caledonia played Fillmore Central on the road on Friday, Dec. 17, winning 89-56.Stats were not immediately available.

The Warrior girls were on the road to Luther College on Saturday, Dec. 17, where they played Decorah, Iowa. Warriors took a victory, 37-31.

Cotter 76, Caledonia 71, Dec. 14

COTTER (76)

Sera Speltz 8 P, 1 3-PT; Megan Morgan 12 P, 2 3-PT; Allyssa Williams 16 P, 2 3-PT; Hailey Biesanz 2 P; Olivia Gardner 18 P, 3 3-PT; Ava Killian 7 P; Sofia Sandcork 13 P, 3 3-PT. 

CALEDONIA (71)

Alexis Schroeder 7 P, 1 3-PT; Sadie Treptow 25 P; Ava Privet 20 P, 6 3-PT; Paige Klug 9 P, 3 3-PT; Jovial King 8 P; Elly Milde 2 P. 

Halftime: CAL 39, COTT 25.

Free throws: COTT 17-24, CAL 11-15.

Three-point goals: COTT 11, CAL 10.

Caledonia was tied at 63 points, pushing the game to overtime. Caledonia scored 8 points, not quite enough to beat Cotter’s 13 points.

