Paige Klug
Freshman Paige Klug sets up for a three-point shot in a game against Dover-Eyota. Klug recorded five points and one three point shot for the Warriors in the game against PEM. 

 Jordan Gerard The Caledonia Argus

By Jordan Gerard

Editor, The Caledonia Argus

The Warrior girls basketball team took on the Plainview-Elgin-Millville Bulldogs on the road in Tuesday’s game, but could not keep up with their opponents. Final score of the game was 76-43. 

CALEDONIA (43)

Alexis Schroeder 5 P, 1 3-PT; Haley Jennings 5 P, 1 3-PT; Ava Privet 4 P; Kailey Banse 2 P; Amber Stemper 0 P; Tayler Kohlmeier 15 P, 3 3-PT; Jovial King 1 P; Maria Ness 0 P; Paige Klug 5 P, 1 3-PT; Lyza Hoscheit 1 P; Madisyn Tessmer 0 P; Isabelle Schultz 1 P; Emily Ideker 4 P; Maddie Foster 0 P. 

PLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLE (76)

Alyx Doughty 18 P, 1 3-PT; Macy Holtz 26 P; Rylee Nelson 2 P; Chloe Tlougan 3 P, 1 3-PT; Kylie Lamey 0 P; Rachel Spenst 0 P; Madison Tentis 0 P; Grace Ranta 6 P; Sarah Ebin 3 P, 1 3-PT; Claire Bennett 2 P; Saydie Clark 0 P; Lauren Rott 5 P; Abby O’Reilly 7 P; Delaney Newcomb 2 P; Kaylee Peter 2 P. 

Halftime: PEM 46, CAL 21.

Free throws: CAL 5-10, PEM 11-18.

Three-point goals: CAL 6, PEM 3.

Minnehaha Academy double header

The double header game against Minnehaha Academy that was scheduled for Friday, Jan. 17 was canceled due to snow. 

This week

The girls have a busy week as they faced off against Southland on the road on Tuesday, Jan. 21, then take on Cotter at home on Jan. 23. Finally, the girls challenge Rochester Lourdes on Saturday, Jan. 25 in Rochester.

