By Craig Moorhed
The Caledonia Argus
“Our team is young with a strong senior leader in Jenna Wiebke,” coach Robbie Sobczak reported last week. “We are 3-0 to start, but have not been challenged yet. We know that we can get by with some ok rounds to begin our season, but we are working toward a team score of 190 before we get to sections. Our team has great potential, but it is going to come down to the little things that will help us reach our potential. I am proud to be a part of this group.”
Versus Waukon on Tuesday, April 20th, the Warriors carded a team score of 200, while Waukon shot 221 at the Ma Cal Grove event. Caledonia’s Jenna Wiebke was meet medalist, shooting a 43. Varsity members Ally Jilek, Miranda Schroeder and Libby Jilek shot the four lowest scores for the Warriors.
On Friday, April 23, Caledonia shot 211 versus La Crescent-Hokah at Valley High Golf Course. Wiebke medaled again, carding a 40. The Lancers had only three varsity golfers on hand, and had to forfeit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.