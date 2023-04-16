The Caledonia girls hosted Dover-Eyota on Friday, April 14, in a game that would again be decided in the final inning. D-E jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, but the Warriors answered with two runs in the bottom of the inning. This was compliments of an Emily Ideker single and a walk by Mackenzie Morey, followed by a Jenna Mann 2-RBI stand-up triple.
Caledonia tacked-on a pair of runs in the second inning, thanks to Paige Klug and Avery Augedahl singles and a double by Kennedy Hansen. The Eagles tied things at 4 apiece. Again, the Warriors plated a pair on a Morey single and a Paizley Lange round-tripper. Caledonia owned a two-run lead, heading to the top of the seventh.
Alas, D-E scored a couple of runs, forcing extra innings. In the top of the ten, D-E scored the winning run on a walk and Caledonia could not answer in the bottom half, thus dropping yet another heart-breaker, this time, 9-8.
Stats: Paizley Lange, 2 for 5, HR; Mackenzie Morey, 3 for 5; J Mann, 2 for 5, 3B; Avery. Augedahl, 3 for 5; Pitching: Avery Augedahl, 5 IP, 11 K. Paige Klug, 5 IP, 3 K.
Caledonia vs. Luther & Aquinas
The Warriors headed to Onalaska on Saturday, April 15, for a double tilt; featuring games with Luther and Aquinas. Luther started out with a run in the top of the first, but the Warriors quickly responded with the equalizer, when Mackenzie Morey singled in Paige Klug.
Luther posted another run and Caledonia tied the game again, on a Klug single to left followed by a Kennedy Hansen double to the fence to drive in Klug. After a few more innings of great pitching by both sides, the Warriors tacked-on the winning run, on a clutch single from A. Anderson, to take the lead and secure the 3-2 victory.
“Emily Ideker stepped up and pitched a solid 6 innings, keeping the Luther hitters off balance. Avery Augedahl earned the save on a huge double play which secured the win,” said Coach Augedahl.
Stats: A. Anderson, 1 for 3; A. Augedahl, 2 for 3; K. Hansen, 1 for 3, 2B; Pitching: E. Ideker, 6 IP, 1 K.
The second game was played against a worn-down Aquinas team. This is easy to understand, since both teams concluded a five-game week. The Caledonia girls jumped out to an eight-run lead by the third inning.
It was all over at that point, and with a lot of players contributing, there was no shortage of offense. Aquinas could not find the plate, leading to a decisive 15-1 win by the Warriors.
