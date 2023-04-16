The Caledonia girls hosted Dover-Eyota on Friday, April 14, in a game that would again be decided in the final inning. D-E jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, but the Warriors answered with two runs in the bottom of the inning. This was compliments of an Emily Ideker single and a walk by Mackenzie Morey, followed by a Jenna Mann 2-RBI stand-up triple.

Caledonia tacked-on a pair of runs in the second inning, thanks to Paige Klug and Avery Augedahl singles and a double by Kennedy Hansen. The Eagles tied things at 4 apiece. Again, the Warriors plated a pair on a Morey single and a Paizley Lange round-tripper. Caledonia owned a two-run lead, heading to the top of the seventh.

