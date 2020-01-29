By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
The Warrior Girls Basketball team had a rough game as they took on Cotter last Thursday, Jan. 23.
Warriors had possession of the ball after tip-off and earned the first score with a basketball from Kailey Banse.
The Rambler’s defense strategy had the Warrior girls shooting foul shots and spending a lot of time getting knocked over, as the opponents racked up 10 team fouls by the end of the first half.
It didn’t knock the Warriors’ spirit though, as they had good communication on the court and kept up the points with Cotter until the last 10 minutes of the first half with the score at 12-7, Cotter lead.
Senior Haley Jennings intercepted a Cotter pass and took the ball down the court for a shot, but didn’t connect with the basket. She tried that play again but was edged off the court by a Cotter player, who earned a foul.
Three-point goals came in handy for Caledonia as the team made six goals from Alexis Schroeder, Jennings, Ava Privet and Paige Klug.
Warriors also had a tough time getting the ball down the court after they captured the rebound, as the Ramblers put up a heavy guard right away and intercepting passes.
At the end of the first half it was 39-26 with the Ramblers lead.
The second half saw more successful three-pointers by the Warriors and more of a rough game.
At the 11:42 mark, Coach Scott Sorenson switched out the Warriors, which allowed playing time for nearly all of the varsity team.
Cotter continued a tough and fast defense that allowed them the points, but Caledonia exhibited good ball control and connecting with teammates.
Final score was 70-49.
Cotter 70, Caledonia 49
COTTER (70)
Megan Morgan 17 P, 3 3-PT; Mary Morgan 25 P, 6 3-PT; Allyssa Williams 3 P; Jordan Rubie 14 P, 2 3-PT; Olivia Gardner 6 P; Sofia Sandcork 5 P.
CALEDONIA (49)
Alexis Schroeder 6 P, 1 3-PT; Haley Jennings 9 P, 1 3-PT; Ava Privet 10 P, 2 3-PT; Kailey Banse 2 P; Tayler Kohlmeier 2 P; Paige Klug 12 P, 2 3-PT; Lyza Hoscheit 3 P; Emily Ideker 5 P.
Halftime: COTT 39, CAL 26.
Free throws: COTT 7-11, CAL 19-24.
Three-point goals: COTT 11, CAL 6.
Upcoming games
Warrior girls face La Crescent-Hokah on the road on Friday, Jan. 31.
