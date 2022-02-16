Warrior girls jump over Jackson County Central Feb 16, 2022 37 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Paige Klug stares down a Dover-Eyota defender in an early-season home game. Klug scored 14 points and 4 three-point shots in the game against Jackson County Central. Jordan Gerard/The Caledonia Argus Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Caledonia Girls Basketball team played Jackson County Central on Saturday, Feb. 12, winning 90-54.Caledonia 90, Other 54CALEDONIA (90)Alexis Schroeder 3 P, 1 3-PT; Sadie Treptow 21 P; Ava Privet 22 P, 5 3-PT; Paige Klug 14 P, 4 3-PT; Josie Foster 12 P; Elly Milde 4 P; Kennedy Kruse 2 P; Isabelle Schultz 5 P, 1 3-PT; Aubrie Klug 2 P. JCC (54)Halftime: CAL 49, Other 34.Free throws: CAL 18-20, Other 15-27.Three-point goals: CAL 11, Other 0. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Caledonia Argus News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Caledonia Argus Jan 27, 2022 0
