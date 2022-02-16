Cal GBB-Paige Klug
Buy Now

Paige Klug stares down a Dover-Eyota defender in an early-season home game. Klug scored 14 points and 4 three-point shots in the game against Jackson County Central.

 Jordan Gerard/The Caledonia Argus

The Caledonia Girls Basketball team played Jackson County Central on Saturday, Feb. 12, winning 90-54.

Caledonia 90, Other 54

CALEDONIA (90)

Alexis Schroeder 3 P, 1 3-PT; Sadie Treptow 21 P; Ava Privet 22 P, 5 3-PT; Paige Klug 14 P, 4 3-PT; Josie Foster 12 P; Elly Milde 4 P; Kennedy Kruse 2 P; Isabelle Schultz 5 P, 1 3-PT; Aubrie Klug 2 P. 

JCC (54)

Halftime: CAL 49, Other 34.

Free throws: CAL 18-20, Other 15-27.

Three-point goals: CAL 11, Other 0.

Load comments