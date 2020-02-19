By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
The Caledonia Warrior girls basketball team didn’t let any Jackson County Central Huskies scare them away as they learned how to tame them down in the second half.
The second half of the game was perhaps the most exciting and best playing Warrior fans had seen yet.
Coming back from a 19-point deficit at half time, Alexis Schroeder scored twice within a minute followed by Haley Jennings to put the score up by 45-36 all in the first two minutes of the second half.
Three point shots by Ava Privet and Paige Klug boosted the team’s score but the Warriors couldn’t tame the Huskies yet, as the Jackson County team returned Warrior points with their own, leaving the score at 56-49.
When the Warriors were just 4 points behind the Huskies, the girls put on the speed and the points, mostly 3-point goals.
Klug would make the deciding 3-point shot that tied it up at 58-58. Two more Privet 3-pointers pulled the Warriors up even further.
With five minutes left and a 6-point lead, the girls managed to stay ahead with good offensive strategies that connected with the basket.
The Huskies only caught up with two minutes left with the score at 73-73. Again, Privet would shoot another 3 only to be met by a 3 from the huskies.
She and Schroeder carried a lot of the points for the team but matched in skill were several valuable teammates.
A last second play by the Huskies earned them a basket, leaving the final score at 76-78.
JCC 78, Caledonia 76
JCC (78)
CALEDONIA (76)
Alexis Schroeder 23 P, 5 3-PT; Haley Jennings 8 P; Ava Privet 28 P, 6 3-PT; Paige Klug 24 P, 6 3-PT; Lyza Hoscheit 4 P; Isabelle Schultz 1 P; Maddie Foster 2 3-PT.
Halftime: Other 45, CAL 26.
Free throws: Other 9-16, CAL 1-3.
Three-point goals: Other 0, CAL 19.
Next game:
The girls play next on Thursday, Feb. 18, at 7 p.m. in Cannon Falls.
