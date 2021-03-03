By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
If the Warrior girls basketball team’s shoes had the ability to set the gym floor on fire Friday night, it would be burnt to a crisp. Even though the Warriors fell to Goodhue, 71-47, they didn’t go down without a fight.
Right out of the gate, the first half of the game was just about too fast to keep up with. Both teams figured out how to upset the other’s offense pretty quick, leading to steals, jump balls, fouls and a bit of tumbling.
Goodhue started scoring early in the game and after a good few minutes they were up 7-0. The Warriors didn’t let them get every point though, as they matched the Wildcats in speed and agility.
Jovial King scored the first 2 points for the Warriors, with free throw shots. Sadie Treptow followed with 2 baskets. A few minutes later, Paige Klug brought the score to 25-9.
Goodhue was perhaps one of the few teams that could match Caledonia’s appetite for 3 pt. shots, as they racked up six to Caledonia’s five successful 3-point shots.
The second resembled much of the first, except that Caledonia was still fighting hard and that Goodhue pressured them at half court, but with a few quick passes the Warriors were able to make it to their own end zone. Final score was 71-47.
Goodhue 71, Caledonia 47
GOODHUE (71)
Torrie Rehder 7 P; Tori Miller 8 P; Elissa Lodermeier 12 P, 1 3-PT; Arianna Thomforde 9 P, 1 3-PT; Hannah Gadient 4 P; Brooke Buck 4 P; Elisabeth Gadient 7 P, 1 3-PT; Madison Benda 4 P; Anoka Schafer 9 P, 3 3-PT; Joslyn Carlson 5 P; Alivia Holst 2 P.
CALEDONIA (47)
Alexis Schroeder 5 P, 1 3-PT; Sadie Treptow 13 P, 1 3-PT; Paige Klug 8 P, 2 3-PT; Amber Stemper 2 P; Jovial King 2 P; Michelle Burt 2 P; Maria Ness 2 P; Kailey Banse 4 P; Lyza Hoscheit 4 P; Isabelle Schultz 2 P; Emily Ideker 3 P, 1 3-PT.
Halftime: GOOD 47, CAL 21.
Free throws: GOOD 5-13, CAL 6-10.
Three-point goals: GOOD 6, CAL 5.
