A round up of weekly basketball scores. March 8-12 was the last week of regular season games for most basketball teams.
The girls team will play on Thursday, March 18 against St. Charles at home, in the first tournament game.
Caledonia hung on to P-E-M until the very end, when they lost to the Bulldogs by one point. Earlier last week, the girls took a loss to Winona Cotter.
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 56, Caledonia 55
PLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLE (56)
Macy Holtz 14 P, 1 3-PT; Alyx Doughty 16 P, 2 3-PT; Rylee Nelson 9 P, 1 3-PT; Abby O’Reilly 15 P; Lauren Rott 2 P.
CALEDONIA (55)
Alexis Schroeder 6 P; Sadie Treptow 4 P; Ava Privet 13 P, 2 3-PT; Paige Klug 14 P, 4 3-PT; Jovial King 11 P, 1 3-PT; Kailey Banse 2 P; Lyza Hoscheit 2 P; Isabelle Schultz 3 P, 1 3-PT.
Halftime: CAL 35, PEM 30.
Free throws: PEM 8-22, CAL 9-17.
Three-point goals: PEM 4, CAL 8.
Cotter 71, Caledonia 44
CALEDONIA (44)
Alexis Schroeder 5 P; Sadie Treptow 8 P; Ava Privet 11 P, 3 3-PT; Paige Klug 7 P; Tayler Kohlmeier 2 P; Jovial King 4 P; Maria Ness 2 P; Lyza Hoscheit 2 P; Isabelle Schultz 3 P, 1 3-PT.
COTTER (71)
Allyssa Williams 9 P, 2 3-PT; Aubrey Williams 2 P; Megan Morgan 21 P, 2 3-PT; Olivia Gardner 14 P, 2 3-PT; Ellie Macal 10 P; Sofia Sandcork 13 P, 3 3-PT.
Halftime: COTT 42, CAL 13.
Free throws: CAL 6-11, COTT 16-19.
Three-point goals: CAL 4, COTT 9.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.