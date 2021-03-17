A round up of weekly basketball scores. March 8-12 was the last week of regular season games for most basketball teams. 

The girls team will play on Thursday, March 18 against St. Charles at home, in the first tournament game. 

Caledonia hung on to P-E-M until the very end, when they lost to the Bulldogs by one point. Earlier last week, the girls took a loss to Winona Cotter.

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 56, Caledonia 55

PLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLE (56)

Macy Holtz 14 P, 1 3-PT; Alyx Doughty 16 P, 2 3-PT; Rylee Nelson 9 P, 1 3-PT; Abby O’Reilly 15 P; Lauren Rott 2 P. 

CALEDONIA (55)

Alexis Schroeder 6 P; Sadie Treptow 4 P; Ava Privet 13 P, 2 3-PT; Paige Klug 14 P, 4 3-PT; Jovial King 11 P, 1 3-PT; Kailey Banse 2 P; Lyza Hoscheit 2 P; Isabelle Schultz 3 P, 1 3-PT. 

Halftime: CAL 35, PEM 30.

Free throws: PEM 8-22, CAL 9-17.

Three-point goals: PEM 4, CAL 8.

Cotter 71, Caledonia 44

CALEDONIA (44)

Alexis Schroeder 5 P; Sadie Treptow 8 P; Ava Privet 11 P, 3 3-PT; Paige Klug 7 P; Tayler Kohlmeier 2 P; Jovial King 4 P; Maria Ness 2 P; Lyza Hoscheit 2 P; Isabelle Schultz 3 P, 1 3-PT. 

COTTER (71)

Allyssa Williams 9 P, 2 3-PT; Aubrey Williams 2 P; Megan Morgan 21 P, 2 3-PT; Olivia Gardner 14 P, 2 3-PT; Ellie Macal 10 P; Sofia Sandcork 13 P, 3 3-PT. 

Halftime: COTT 42, CAL 13.

Free throws: CAL 6-11, COTT 16-19.

Three-point goals: CAL 4, COTT 9.

