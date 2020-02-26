By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
The Warrior girls basketball team ended their season with a win over Cannon Falls but a loss against Rochester Lourdes.
On Tuesday night, the Warriors met up with the Cannon Falls Bombers for a play-in game.
Caledonia earned the No. 17 seed while Cannon Falls was just one step above them. The Warriors won 48-36.
Alexis Schroeder earned 14 points along with teammate Paige Klug earning 13 points. Caledonia’s three point goals boosted the team a cool 21 points, as they completed seven goals.
No. 17 CALEDONIA (48)
Alexis Schroeder 14 P, 2 3-PT; Haley Jennings 3 P; Ava Privet 8 P, 1 3-PT; Kailey Banse 5 P, 9 R; Jovial King 1 P; Paige Klug 13 P, 3 3-PT; Lyza Hoscheit 4 P, 7 R, 1 3-PT.
No. 16 CANNON FALLS (36)
Erin Kremers 5 R; Lauren Johnson 1 P; Jaci Winchell 5 P; Makayla Bowen 2 P; Belle Freeberg 21 P, 5 R, 2 3-PT; Charli Duden 3 P, 8 R; Lexie Learmann 2 P; Camryn Schroeder 2 P.
Halftime: CAL 23, CF 12.
Free throws: CAL 11-25, CF 6-10.
Three-point goals: CAL 7, CF 2.
Caledonia played No. 1 seed Rochester Lourdes High School on Thursday, Feb. 20.
CALEDONIA (44)
Alexis Schroeder 9 P, 1 3-PT; Haley Jennings 10 P, 1 3-PT; Ava Privet 6 P, 2 3-PT; Kailey Banse 3 P; Paige Klug 7 P, 1 3-PT; Lyza Hoscheit 5 P.
LOURDES (77)
Emily Bowron 2 P; Isabelle Horstman 2 P; Sydney Elliott 10 P, 2 3-PT; Anna Otto 8 P, 2 3-PT; Alyssa Ustby 34 P; Emma Alcott 4 P; Caroline Adamson 12 P; Ellie VanSande 3 P; Anna Hernandez 2 P.
Halftime: LOUR 50, CAL 20.
Free throws: CAL 9-11, LOUR 7-12.
Three-point goals: CAL 5, LOUR 4.
