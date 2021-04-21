All Conference:  Alexis Schroeder, Paige Klug & Ava Privet

All-Conference Honorable mention: Jovial King

 Academic All State:  Lyza Hoscheit

Academic All- Conference: Alexis Schreder, Paige Klug, Ava Privet, Amber Stemper, Sadie Treptow, Jovial King, Kailey Banse, Lyza Hoscheit, Isabelle Schultz, Emily Ideker.

