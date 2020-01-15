By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
The Caledonia Warriors girls basketball team hung on until the end of Thursday’s game against the Dover-Eyota Eagles.
The final score was 57-45 with Eagles taking the win, but Warrior girls put up a fight for their 45 points.
Early in the game, the Warriors battled to keep the ball on the offensive side and avoid turnovers to the Eagles. They struggled to connect with the basket.
Warrior freshmen guards Alexis Schroeder and Isabelle Schultz fought hard getting the ball down the court, as the Eagles stayed tight on defense and intercepted passes between the Warriors.
The score was 19-10 Eagles lead when the Warriors found their stride and set up a good round of offensive passing that kept the Eagles busy.
Three-point shots in the first half kept the score within range for the Warriors. Freshmen guard Ava Privet recorded one three-point shot for the Warriors.
Nearing the end of the first half, the Warriors improved their ball control and set up a play where Schroeder was able to score.
Freshman Paige Klug scored another pair of points in the last few seconds of the first half, leaving the score at 33-23.
The second half of the game brought another three-point shot by Tayler Kohlmeier.
The Eagles’ offensive strategy kept the Warrior girls constantly moving, but it played to the Warriors’ favor as they were able to stay tight and rebound quickly.
With the score at 39-30, Warrior girls ramped up their strategy and fought to catch up with a few close plays.
Freshman Jovial King blocked a shot by a Dover-Eyota player, while teammate Haley Jennings tangled with another Eagles player that earned Jennings a foul shot.
Three point goals by the Warriors were a key highlight of the game, as the team scored six for the night and by the 10th minute of the second half, the Warriors trailed the Eagles at 46-35.
Until the end of the game, the girls kept their tight defense on the Eagles and gained the points when they could.
They were able to keep the score within 10 points of Dover-Eyota at the three-minute mark with good footwork and ball movement, but ultimately the Eagles earned 57 points to Caledonia’s 45.
Dover-Eyota 57, Caledonia 45
DOVER-EYOTA (57)
Sophie Andring 1 P; Mariah Palmby 9 P, 1 3-PT; Makenzie Mentlick 17 P, 1 3-PT; Paige Johnson 2 P; Mahala Anderson 2 P; Malia Nelson 13 P; Emili Tebay 2 P; Allison Thompson 11 P.
CALEDONIA (45)
Alexis Schroeder 5 P, 1 3-PT; Haley Jennings 5 P; Ava Privet 7 P, 1 3-PT; Kailey Banse 4 P; Tayler Kohlmeier 5 P, 1 3-PT; Jovial King 4 P; Paige Klug 11 P, 3 3-PT; Lyza Hoscheit 4 P.
Halftime: DE 33, CAL 23.
Free throws: DE 23-30, CAL 5-7.
Three-point goals: DE 2, CAL 6.
Minn. North 53, Caledonia 46
During the weekend challenge with the Minneapolis North Polars, the Warrior girls were up 22-20 at halftime.
They had good ball control from the start of the second half, which allowed them to score.
The Polars did not let the Warriors too far ahead, as their offensive strategy connected with the basket and with 8 minutes and 30 seconds left in the game, the Polars took the lead 32-28.
King intercepted the ball on a defensive play. She passed to Schroeder down the court who scored a three-point shot.
Again, those three-point shots kept the Warriors’ score close to the Polars throughout the second half.
With a minute of game play left, the Polars pulled ahead by five points. A three-pointer by Paige Klug would boost the Warriors’ score to 46.
Final game score was 53-46.
This week
The girls took on P-E-M, away, on Tuesday, Jan. 14. They come back home on Friday, Jan. 17 for a double header game against Minnehaha Academy, starting at 5:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.