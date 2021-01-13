By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
Though it’s a shortened season this year, the Caledonia girls basketball team is ready to jump into the 2021 season.
Head coach Scott Sorenson said he’s looking forward to getting back into the gym on a daily basis and a sense of normalcy.
That finally happened on Jan. 4 when Minnesota teams were allowed to begin practices. All levels of Caledonia basketball have been practicing since then. Not only has the team started practicing, but they also worked on skills over the summer and had virtual team meetings while the district was in distance learning mode.
“We have most of our team returning this year and feel we have made huge strides working on our weaknesses this summer,” Sorenson said.
Even though having team meetings over a virtual platform was not the same as in-person, he added it was great to see the girls all together and in good spirits.
Those good spirits will continue on the court this season, and Sorenson hopes to practice and play an un-interrupted season.
The Warriors bring back seniors Lyza Hoscheit, Kailey Banse, Tayler Kohlmeier, Michelle Burt and Maria Ness. The team looks to improve upon last season’s record of 7-19.
The girls team has 18 games scheduled from their first home game on Saturday, Jan. 16, at 1:15 p.m. vs. Cannon Falls to the last regular season game on March 13, at 2 p.m., away at Byron.
The schedule has fluctuated many times due to COVID-19 and the school website has the most updated information.
