By Ryan Pitts
The Caledonia Argus
First of all, thank you so much to the Caledonia Warrior Stat Takers, Pete Privet and Jeremy Leis. It’s a true blessing for the papers and news stations to get accurate stats quickly after the conclusion of games.
The Warrior football team was once again dominate in their 2019 campaign. They out-scored their opponents 543 to 86 (Not including the 2-0 forfeit from Winona Cotter), averaging in 13 games(once again not including the forfeit victory) 41.8 points offensive while allowing just 6.6 defensively. The Warrior team also pitched three shutouts and to my knowledge, only 5 touchdowns were scored against the starting defense. There were also just three games allowing more than one touchdown.
The Warrior offense was led by quarterback Noah King. King was 138-243 passing for 2,422 yards and 40 passing touchdowns. Averaging 17.55 yards per pass and a passer completion percentage of 56.8 percent while throwing just six interceptions. King also rushed 108 times for 811 yards and 14 touchdowns, averaging 7.51 yards per carry. King also added two defensive touchdowns, a scoop and score and a pick six. A total of 56 touchdowns and 3,233 yards for Noah’s last year.
Junior quarterback Isiah Reinhart was put in a tough spot behind one of the best quarterbacks in the state. Reinhart completed 10 of his 17 attempts this year for one touchdown while rushing 37 times for 153 yards and three touchdowns, an average of 4.14 yards per carry.
Sophomore Elijah King caught 50 receptions this season for 958 yards and 21 receiving touchdowns, an average of 19.16 yards per catch. Elijah returned just 9 kick returns this season, three of them for touchdowns and a total of 448 yards, a blistering 49.78 yards per return. He also had 19 punt returns for 522 yards, three touchdowns and an average of 27.47 yards per punt return. He also had one carry for 14 yards and a touchdown. Elijah King ended the season with 1,942 all purpose yards and 28 total touchdowns.
Jack Strub had 56 carries at tailback this season for 265 yards and two touchdowns while catching five passes for 87 yards. Dalen Lemke had 75 carries for 536 yards and five touchdowns. Jed Kasten had four carries for 53 yards and a touchdown. Reed Gordon had 23 carries for 93 yards and a touchdown.
Cole Kronebusch caught 39 passes for 823 yards and 12 touchdowns, averaging 21.10 yards per catch. Donnie Lakey caught 26 passes for 364 yards and six touchdowns, an average of 14 yards per catch. Jed Kasten had five catches for 87 yards and a touchdown. JaShon Simpson had one catch for 14 yards and a touchdown.
Noah King led everyone with interceptions, a total of four(one returned for a touchdown) followed by Elijah King with three, Jack Strub with two (one returned for a touchdown) and Jacob Staggemeyer, Austin Heaney, and Austin Klug each had one.
Elias Dvorak returned two touchdowns from a fumble recovery, followed by Casey Schultz and Noah King, each with one fumble recovery for a touchdown.
Ezra Dvorak had seven defensive sacks, followed by Elias Dvorak with six, and Logan Banse with five.
Jed Kasten led all Warrior tacklers with 82 solo tackles, followed by Dalen Lemke with 62. Casey Schultz and Isaac Denstad followed with 46 each. Ezra Dvorak had 43 solo tackles, Noah Jennings had 42, and Jacob Staggemeyer had 35.
Junior Brody Johnson, also a Warrior varsity soccer player, was 45 of 58(78%) kicking extra points this season, most of those misses coming early in the season. Awesome job Brody! Logan Banse was 5 of 7 on PATs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.