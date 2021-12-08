Argus Staff

Warrior football players were awarded for the 2021 season, as announced by head coach Carl Fruechte.

Earning the award of All Conference are Logan Banse, Chris Pieper, Ayden Goetzinger, Eric Mauss and Tucker Ginther.

Earning Honorable Mentions are Evan Schroeder, Tate VanGundy, Mitch Gavin, Ely Ranzenberger, Thane Meiners, Jackson Koepke, Jeremiah Jacobson, Blake Morrow.

Congratulations!

