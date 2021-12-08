Argus Staff
Warrior football players were awarded for the 2021 season, as announced by head coach Carl Fruechte.
Earning the award of All Conference are Logan Banse, Chris Pieper, Ayden Goetzinger, Eric Mauss and Tucker Ginther.
Earning Honorable Mentions are Evan Schroeder, Tate VanGundy, Mitch Gavin, Ely Ranzenberger, Thane Meiners, Jackson Koepke, Jeremiah Jacobson, Blake Morrow.
Congratulations!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.