By Ryan Pitts
The Caledonia Argus
1: Win Steak: 68 straight
Warriors currently hold the longest active win streak in the nation with 68 straight wins. Martinsburg, West Virginia comes in second with 56 straight wins.
2: 68 Straight: Top 15 in the Nation
At 68 wins, Caledonia is currently tied for 15th in the Nation’s Longest Win Streaks ever. De La Salle(Concord, California) holds the longest streak with 151 wins(1992-2003)
3: Second longest in Minnesota
68 wins falls second to 9-man Stephen-Argyle when they won 76 in a row between 2003-2008.
4: Caledonia is the largest school to win Five Straight Championships(2015,2016,2017,2018,2019)
5: Caledonia has 11 football State Championships, that is now tied with 6A power house Eden Prairie for most football championships in state history.
6: The Warrior Football team is 186-10 since 2005, 165-6 since the start of the 2007 season, and 114-3 since the start of the 2011 season.
7: Since 2005, The Warriors are 13-2 in Section Championships.
8: Since 2005, Caledonia has 10 losses….and 10 State Championships.
9: The Warrior’s have lost only twice in State Championship games, the first coming in 1974 and the second in 2005.
10: Since 2005, the Warriors have outscored their opponents 325-75 in State Championship games.
11: The Warriors have four State Championship Shutouts (2019,2018,2015,2011) and Three State Championships allowing just one touchdown.
12: Caledonia has gone 11 straight State Championship quarters without allowing a point. Last point in a state championship game was when Pipestone returned a throwback kick return in the 2017 championship in the first quarter
13: In the 68 game win streak, Caledonia has 20 shutouts including three state championships (2015,2018,2019)
14: In the 68 game win streak, Warriors have out-scored their opponents 2,857-485
15: In the 68 game win streak, only one game has been decided by less than two touchdowns
16: Since 2007, the Warriors have 10 State Championships, just six loses.
17: It’s been 1,852 days since the Warriors last lost.
18: In Caledonia’s five straight championships games, they have outscored their opponents 205-18.
19: The Warrior football program has helped produce two NFL players along with two Navy Seals!
20: I don’t know how I would write an article on a Caledonia loss, I have never had to.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.